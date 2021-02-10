Naperville Restaurants Gear Up For Valentine’s Day Weekend

Love is in the air and that means Valentine’s Day is near. To gear up for the holiday, Naperville restaurants are running specials and serving up some delicious plates.

Menu Deals

“What a lot of restaurants are doing, they’re either creating something unique for Valentine’s Day or they’re putting together what we call ‘prix fixe menus’,” said Christine Jeffries, president of the Naperville Development Partnership.

An appetizer, main dish, and dessert are all included in the prix fixe menu at a preset price.

Big Financial Weekend

The holiday couldn’t have come at a better time as Naperville’s two counties recently moved into Phase 4 in the Restore Illinois Plan, which allows for bars and restaurants to resume indoor operations with capacity limits.

“I think people are finally coming out [as] they’re feeling more safe as the vaccines roll out,” said Jeffries. “But the restaurants really do need us. They are a huge part of what makes Naperville such a great place to live.”

Jeffries did note if community members are more comfortable with celebrating the holiday at home, there are plenty of curbside options.

See Available Deals

Both Dine Naperville and Downtown Naperville have created online pages, which allows community members to see what offerings are available.

Some specials are going on right now, and some will go past Valentine’s Day.

Whether its heart shaped pizzas or rolls topped with chocolate covered strawberries, there’s bound to be something to fill up your heart, this Valentine’s Day.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

