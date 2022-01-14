Naperville Restaurant Week Showcases City’s Culinary Scene

Naperville Restaurant Week returns Saturday with deals at local eateries across the city. More than 25 restaurants are expected to participate in the event. which despite the name, actually runs more than a week, lasting from January 15 to February 6.

Find New Favorites

Christine Jeffries, president of Naperville Development Partnership, said the event is a convenient way for people to check out their favorite restaurants and explore new ones. “Restaurant Week is a big thing,” Jeffries said. “They’ll come out to Restaurant Week. We may see a little less of that obviously during our COVID years, but overall there’s a following for people.”

Cuisine And Entertainment Deals

Participating restaurants are preparing to serve up a variety of good eats, with offerings from Mediterranean and Italian to sushi and barbecue. There are old favorites, as well as newcomers Ben and Jerry’s and Zade’s Lounge among those on the line-up. Restaurants will be offering special discounts, promotions, or prix fixe menus.

Some local entertainment venues are getting in on the action as well, with discounts at Ball Factory and WhirlyBall during Restaurant Week’s run.

Showing Support

The event is a chance to give a boost to area restaurants, which have had their share of challenges over the past two years. Jeffries remarked on the resiliency local restauranteurs have shown amid the pandemic.

“Our restauranteurs, they know their trade and they know how to respond,” Jeffries said. “They continue to come forward regardless of what restrictions. They’re resilient and they’ve had to adapt.”

A complete list of participating restaurants and their promotions can be found on the Dine Naperville website.

