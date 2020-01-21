Naperville Restaurant Week Provides Plenty of Options

Restaurant Week Options

Naperville’s diverse restaurant scene offers up options for diners of any taste. But the seventh annual Naperville Restaurant Week gives customers the chance to try new places.

“We have over 300 restaurants in Naperville,” said Christine Jeffries, president of Dine Naperville. “We have a whole mix. We have everything from fine dining, steak and seafood, as well as family friendly casual or fast casual restaurants.”

Taps N Tenders

And with at least 47 participating restaurants, deals can be found all over town. In south Naperville, Taps N Tenders is taking part for the first time – offering a 10% discount for customers in the store, online, and through the drive thru.

“We just want to be part of the fabric of Naperville and get some new faces in here and get our name out there and show what we can do,” said Taps N Tenders General Manager Adrian Frey. “We’re a great family place and we also have the bar for the big kids that want to come in and have a drink and relax a little bit. But we try to cast as wide a net as we can.”

Other restaurants are offering prix fixe menus for lunch, dinner, or both.

Che Figata

Back for its second year, Che Figata, is hoping to attract diners who haven’t yet gotten the chance to check out the “Italy to table” kitchen.

“Restaurant Week brings in new customers and new clientele that haven’t necessarily been to Che Figata before,” said Executive Chef Austin Fausett. “And so we like to say this is our opportunity to have new regulars coming in to our restaurant.”

Che Figata is joined on the CityGate campus by Tap In Pub and CityGate Grille, who are also offering deals.

Shakou

And in the heart of downtown, Shakou is serving up their modern Asian cuisine during restaurant week for the first time.

“As we all know, Naperville is a very thriving restaurant community and a very energetic downtown and we’d like to be a big part of that and bring our experience to the community and the families of Naperville,” said Shakou Operations Director Tasos Maroulis.

Though it’s called “restaurant week,” you actually have even more time to try out the various offers. Deals are available from January 24 through February 8 and a full list of participating restaurants is available on DineNaperville.com.

No matter what you’re craving, Naperville restaurant week has an option for everyone.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

