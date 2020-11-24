Naperville Resident Takes on Virtual Turkey Trot with Two-Year-Old Son

Turkey Trot

For more than 20 years, the Turkey Trot 5K has been a Thanksgiving tradition in Naperville.

This year due to COVID-19, the organizers of the race, Naperville Noon Lions Club, had to change course and make it into a virtual 5K instead.

Naperville Resident, Marisa Hird

Naperville resident Marisa Hird was born and raised in Naperville, participating in the trot on and off since high school.

She now has an extra connection to the run as manager of the Naperville Running Company, which serves as one of the sponsors of the race.

Virtual Trot with Son

She took it on virtually this year with the help of her favorite running buddy – her two-year-old son Jack.

“It is my favorite thing in the world to run with Jack and I’m so thankful that he still likes to be in the stroller. We got him running in the stroller as soon as we could, as soon as he was strong enough,” said Hird. “Running is a huge part of mine and my husband’s life so we want to instill that in Jack too, just to be outside and do something.”

All proceeds from the virtual 5K are donated to help children and seniors who can’t afford vision and hearing care.

With many charities struggling due to the pandemic, she encourages those who can to support the club by running or walking this year’s Turkey Trot 5K.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.