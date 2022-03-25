Naperville Resident Launches Charity Website To Aid Her Homeland Ukraine

Naperville resident and Ukrainian native Bogdana Kashperovetska has had to watch from afar as her homeland Ukraine has been under attack from Russia over the past few weeks. Her parents currently live in Vinnystia, where Russians have bombed the airport, making it difficult for residents to leave the country. Since the attack, she’s had some late nights checking in to ensure the safety of her parents.

“If it’s midnight here it’s 7 a.m. there, so I’m usually up until 11 p.m., midnight, 1 a.m. just to reach to them and ask” said Kashperovetska

Sunflower Alliance

The Naperville mother of two is doing what she can to help here. She created the Sunflower Alliance to collect donations to aid those in Ukraine. The name of the charity holds special meaning, as the sunflower is the national flower of the country. People can donate funds directly on the Sunflower Alliance website or can go there to access an Amazon Wish List to purchase much needed medical supplies. The money raised will be used to help transport supplies and pay to get the equipment to those in Ukraine quickly.

“We try to do, to be like very active through the social media, just to deliver this message that every bit, every single bit counts. Even my kids started to make bracelets. They asking and they just keep asking as many as you can get,” said Kashperovetska.

Ukraine Bracelets

The blue and yellow bracelets represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag and are known as the Stand with Ukraine Cause Bracelets. They may be purchased through the site’s fundraising page. There is no set price; but donors are encouraged to give whatever they can.

“It’s something meaningful, because like you know, a lot of people keep asking for help. But you cannot help everyone. You can set the goal; and we’ve been working lately with organizations, probably to help with the most vulnerable population with Ukraine” Kashperovetska said.

$10,000 Goal

As of March 25, she’s over halfway to her goal of $10,000 with a total of $5,635 raised so far. And she’s not stopping there.

“Once we reach our first goal, I hope, I really hope so much so we can working further for the second, and keep helping – because it’s not a sprint,” said Kashperovetska.

The outpouring of donations and help from volunteers to lend support to her homeland has meant the world to Kashperovetska.

“You cannot thank enough to everyone, but I truly believe that without everyone who’s being involved, we wouldn’t be where we are,” said Kashperovetska.

Naperville News 17 Patrick Codo Reports

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!