Naperville Resident Charged with Election Fraud

A Naperville woman has been charged with forgery and perjury in election code, both Class 3 felonies. Collen Kirchoff, 60, of Naperville was charged today alongside four other individuals by DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. The alleged offenses occurred during the 2020 general election.

“The very foundation of our country is built upon fair and free elections,” said Berlin. “Elections are a sacred duty and while the five defendants charged today represent an infinitesimal percentage of the 491,067 votes cast in the 2020 general election, it is important that anyone suspected of attempting to interfere in any way in the election process be investigated and charged where appropriate.”

The Alleged Offenders

The state’s attorney’s office alleges that Kirchoff attempted to cast a ballot for someone other than herself.

Adam Butler, 51, of Lisle; Thomas Wojciechowski, 73, of Carol Stream; Darrick Kent, 43, of Austin, Texas; and Amy Kent, 41, of Austin, Texas were also charged today for perjury in election code. Butler was also charged with forgery.

Butler’s and Wojciechowski’s charges also stem from allegedly casting a ballot for someone else. Darrick and Amy Kent’s charges are due to them claiming they lived at a DuPage County address for more than 30 days prior to the election.

Collaboration with Clerk’s Office

These five individuals were identified by DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek’s office, who brought 32 cases of alleged election fraud to the state’s attorney’s office’s attention. Most cases have been thrown out, but several remain under investigation.

“The charges filed today are the direct result of the cooperation and professionalism displayed by the Clerk’s Office throughout the entire investigation,” said Berlin.

