Naperville Releases its Recommendations For Halloween

Following the guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health yesterday, the City of Naperville released their recommendations for Halloween today.

Recommendations For Halloween

Naperville is providing residents with signs that say if their homes are participating in trick-or-treating or not. They can be downloaded on the city’s website or picked up at the Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

“Ultimately, the goal is for every resident to have the opportunity to celebrate Halloween in a manner they feel comfortable with while also ensuring the continued health and safety of our community,” said Mayor Steve Chirico. “We’re encouraging residents to educate themselves about the risks so that they can either practice appropriate measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or take steps to sit trick-or-treating out this year.”

Those who do trick-or-treat are encouraged to stay in small groups, wear face coverings, and maintain social distancing rules.

“Parents are also encouraged to remind their children not to eat any candy until an adult has inspected it and they have thoroughly washed their hands. Individuals choosing to pass out candy are also encouraged to wear face coverings and gloves and are asked to pass out candy individually instead of inviting children to take a treat from a communal bowl,” read a press release from the City of Naperville.

The city has no ordinance designating set trick-or-treating times.

Recommendations May Change

The city will comply with any additional guidelines or restrictions surrounding trick-or-treating which may be announced by the State of Illinois or local county health departments.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

