Naperville REFUEL 2021 Motivates Crowd and Helps Local Charities

Hundreds gathered to be reenergized for the new year at the fifth annual REFUEL motivational speaker event, hosted by local Cars.com business Dealer Inspire at Naperville’s Yellow Box Theater.

Opportunity To Refuel

“It is a day to give inspiration to people, to let them have a reprieve from the daily grind of work,” Cars.com chief innovation officer and REFUEL founder Joe Chura said. “Everyday, we go to work for our families, we go to work for companies, we go to work for ourselves, but we hardly take a day for ourselves. And that’s what REFUEL’s about.”

The free event featured five inspirational speakers, including brain performance expert Jim Kwik, international fitness evangelist Angela Manuel Davis, journalist and author Cal Fussman, actress, model, and para-snowboarder Amy Purdy, and retired Navy SEAL officer Jocko Willink. Speeches could be viewed in person or online.

Charity Donations

And everyone seemed especially energized knowing it was for a great cause. There was opportunity to donate to four charities, including Naperville’s Loaves and Fishes Community Services and Chicago’s My Block My Hood My City. Cars.com pledged to stretch that giving energy even further.

“In years past, we have raised money for charities by selling tickets, and Cars.com made this whole event free. And in addition to making it free, they are offering to match $100,000 in donations,” Chura said.

The company said that $100,000 matching fund would be split by up to $25,000 per charity, with a goal to raise a total of $200,000.

Refueling workers and helping charities make a difference, for a brighter future all around.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

