Naperville Race Events, Cosley Zoo Run Go Virtual

The Naperville Women’s Half Marathon & 5K has been canceled, with the race now going virtual.

Event organizers announced on their website today the run, set for June 14, would be called off this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“This is an unprecedented global public health issue and we must do our part to act responsibly and protect our runners, volunteers, spectators, sponsors, staff and host community,” read a statement on the event’s website.

Also canceled – the Naperville 10K & 5K, which had been set for June 14 as well.

Races Go Virtual

Runners can still take part through a virtual race. Registered entrants are asked to head outside and run a 10K, 5K, half-marathon, or any distance on June 14, the day of the originally scheduled event. If that’s not possible, participants can earn their run miles anytime they can, wherever they like.

Next Year’s Event

Next year’s Naperville Women’s Half Marathon & 5K is set for April 18. The Naperville 10K & 5K will be on June 13, 2021. Anyone already registered for this year will get a free deferral to the 2021 events.

Cosley Zoo Virtual Run

Cosley Zoo has gone virtual with their annual run as well.

The Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K/10K and Kids’ ½ mile events will now take place remotely, with runners able to complete their runs anytime between June 6 and June 21, in their location of choice.

Monies raised help support the care of the animals at Cosley Zoo along with exhibits and programs.

