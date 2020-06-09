Naperville Public Library Opening Doors June 15

Naperville Public Library Reopening

The Naperville Public Library will be opening their doors again on June 15. Though the library is reopening, some things will look different due to standards the library still needs to follow due to COVID-19:

The library will be open for material browsing and checkout only.

Public seating, study rooms, meeting rooms, children’s toys, and in-person programs are not yet available.

The library will have capacity limits at each building.

Customers and staff are required to wear masks while using the libraries.

Certain hours will be reserved for vulnerable populations: Monday through Friday, 9 – 10 a.m.

Cleaning will be increased including cleaning self-check stations after each use and cleaning high touch areas more often.

More services will be phased in when they are able to. The library plans to bring back public computers on June 29. Computers will be available by reservation only, as only a limited number of computers can be provided to meet social distancing requirements.

Curbside Service on Pause

As buildings reopen, curbside service will be on pause as it takes up a lot of building space and a large amount of staff time.

If you are uncomfortable walking into the library at this current time, you can call Customer Services desk at each location, and staff will bring out holds for you, though they do say it might take some time for staff to do so.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.