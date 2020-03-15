Naperville Public Libraries Closing Tonight

Naperville Public Libraries Closing
In response to the coronavirus, all three Naperville libraries (Nichols, 95th Street, and Naper Blvd.) will be closing tonight at 9 p.m. and plan to reopen on March 30.
Due dates for physical materials that are checked out will be extended. You can use the library’s digital resources including hoopla digital, OverDrive, BrainFuse for free.
Open for Voting
The three locations will be open for voting only on March 17 for the Illinois Primary Elections.
WANT TO STAY INFORMED?
Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!Sign Up Today!