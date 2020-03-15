Naperville Public Libraries

Naperville Public Libraries Closing Tonight

Posted on March 15, 2020

Naperville Public Libraries Closing

In response to the coronavirus, all three Naperville libraries (Nichols, 95th Street, and Naper Blvd.) will be closing tonight at 9 p.m. and plan to reopen on March 30.

Due dates for physical materials that are checked out will be extended. You can use the library’s digital resources including hoopla digital, OverDrive, BrainFuse for free.

Open for Voting

The three locations will be open for voting only on March 17 for the Illinois Primary Elections.

