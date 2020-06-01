Naperville Protects from Looting

With neighboring Aurora declaring a state of emergency and imposing a curfew as some incidents of violence broke out in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, some businesses in Naperville are taking proactive measures.

Measures to Protect from Looting

Menards put protective pallets in front of their doors, the downtown Apple store boarded up their storefront, and other businesses were weighing whether to follow suit.

Naperville Running Company’s Chris Hartner was quoted $2,000 to board his downtown location.

“We’re on the phone trying to decide whether we should board up or not. Some have done that down here. But, it’s a big commitment to do it, it’s expensive, it stays up for a while, it damages the store permanently but you have to weigh that in with the reality of what might be happening.”

Naperville’s Proactive Actions

The city is prepared to respond if anything does break out. Mayor Steve Chirico shared that after speaking with his emergency team, the city has resources deployed in the city and live intelligence coming in. He said the city is currently assisting Aurora.

DuPage County Weighs In

DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin has also released a statement, in part saying:

“We condemn the actions that resulted in the death of George Floyd and we support the people’s right to assemble and peacefully protest. But there is a difference between protesting peacefully and committing criminal acts.”

While Hartner wishes to return to a safe and unharmed store, he understands the need for action and change.

“I completely understand what has triggered the situation and we hope that this brings the change that is needed. I don’t know if this is the way but I also see that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results so I’m not supporting damaging and violent protests but something needs to happen.

Continue to stay tuned to NCTV17’s social media for the latest on any situations that may develop.