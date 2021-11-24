Naperville Police Warn Of Fake Holiday Craft Fair Registration Scam

The Naperville Police Department along with the Naperville Park District is warning residents to be wary of a new scam making the rounds. The two groups say that an online ad has popped up asking for registration fees from vendors interested in taking part in a fictitious holiday craft fair that is purported to be taking place at Knoch Park in Naperville. The ad is being spread through social media.

The Scam

In the ad, vendors are requested to pay a $40 daily registration fee to sign up for a space to rent at a craft fair and vendor show that is said to be taking place November 27 and 28, and December 4 and 5. An application is also provided for those interested to fill out. The Naperville Park District alerted Naperville police that there is no such fair taking place.

Spread The Word

Police are currently looking into the origin of the scam. In the meantime, they are asking the public to spread the word, telling local businesses and vendors to alert their colleagues.

The NPD reminds vendors to always verify these types of events before making any payment.

Anyone with information about the scam, or who may have registered, is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6665, and ask for the Investigations Division.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

