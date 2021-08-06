College Safety
« Back to Top Stories
August 6, 2021

Naperville Police Share Tips for College Safety

Naperville Police Commander Tim Ogan knows all too well about the challenges that college-age students could face if they get into trouble with the law when they start classes in the fall. He said one of the keys to making the most of the college experience is maintaining lines of communication between students and their parents or other family members.

“We want you to sit there and remind your kids this can have long-lasting consequences,” Ogan said.

On Thursday night, the Naperville Police Department hosted a college safety webinar for students and their parents to make sure area college-age students head back to school this fall knowing how to keep themselves and their possessions safe.

How Not to Fall Victim

One message shared by Naperville police stressed the importance of knowing how to avoid being a victim.

Mary Browning, the police department’s crime prevention specialist, said there are several steps an individual can take, including having situational awareness, speaking out when you see something wrong and trusting one’s gut instincts.

Browning described what the perfect victim looks like, saying they may be distracted, unfamiliar with their surroundings, carrying too large of a load, sharing too much information on social media or failing to lock up belongings in their dorm and/or vehicle.

Mental Health Matters

Another message shared by police was to encourage students to get familiar with the resources available to them on campus.

Ogan suggested that students consider visiting the wellness center on campus should they find it is beneficial to talk to someone about depression, anxiety or academic issues.

He emphasized the importance of knowing and understanding that an individual cannot have true health without mental health.

Police-Community Relations

When asked about the challenges of building and maintaining positive working relationships between the police and college-aged students, Ogan said it is a bit of a balancing act.

“You have to have trust and faith in your police department,” he said. “If you don’t, we can’t work together to solve crime and keep crime from happening. It’s not the police doing it alone, it’s our entire community.”

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories
cat2array(72) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(20) [3]=> int(25) [4]=> int(30) [5]=> int(13588) [6]=> int(13801) [7]=> int(13803) [8]=> int(14) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(12127) [15]=> int(13781) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(15) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(12126) [22]=> int(13596) [23]=> int(13759) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(17) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(11961) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(24) [33]=> int(27) [34]=> int(28) [35]=> int(36) [36]=> int(63) [37]=> int(11111) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13) [40]=> int(19) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(6957) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(18) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(4101) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(2663) [49]=> int(13317) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(1714) [53]=> int(32) [54]=> int(1233) [55]=> int(1232) [56]=> int(13773) [57]=> int(501) [58]=> int(33) [59]=> int(6733) [60]=> int(13804) [61]=> int(58) [62]=> int(38) [63]=> int(2) [64]=> int(375) [65]=> int(13777) [66]=> int(7) [67]=> int(13760) [68]=> int(13763) [69]=> int(42) [70]=> int(4) [71]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • Naperville Little League Baseball
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409