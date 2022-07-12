Naperville Police Respond to Person with a Gun

The Naperville Police Department responded to a report of a person with a gun in the area of the 100 block of west Jackson Avenue on Monday, July 11, 2022, at approximately 11:41 p.m.,

Based on the preliminary information received from witnesses on scene, two men had confronted these witnesses about an earlier altercation that had occurred. One of those men was armed with a handgun. The men then reportedly confronted another group of people in the area when a single shot was fired. The two men then fled the area running north. There was no indication that anyone was struck by the gunfire, and the secondary group was not on scene when police arrived. This is an ongoing investigation according to a press release from the Naperville Police Department

Suspect #1

Male, Black, light complexion, 18-20, stocky build, approximately 5’10”, no shirt, dark pants, short dark hair, armed with handgun

Suspect #2

Male, Black, light complexion, 18-20, unknown build, approximately 5’0”- 5’2”, light tank top, light pants, short dread lock style hair, light colored clothing over his face

There were numerous potential witnesses reportedly in the area at the time of the shooting. If anyone has additional information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.

NCTV17 Reports