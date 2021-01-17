Naperville Police Respond to Carjacking on East Bailey Road

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened today at the 400 block of East Bailey Road.

What Happened?

Police said at around 1:55 p.m., two black men approached a woman. One of them was holding a handgun. They then took her keys and drove off with her 2018 maroon Dodge Charger.

The woman was not harmed.

Minutes after Naperville police officers received the call, the vehicle was spotted near Naper Boulevard and Ogden Avenue. The two men fled in the car as police followed for a short period onto eastbound I-88 until the pursuit ended near Midwest Road.

The following is a description of the two men according to the Naperville Police Department:

Suspect 1 – male, black, dark complexion, medium height, medium build, dark clothing, armed with a handgun

Suspect 2 – male, black, light complexion, medium height, heavy build, dark clothing, dark mask

Call NPD with More Information

If anyone has additional information regarding the carjacking, they are asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

