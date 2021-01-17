Carjacking

Naperville Police Respond to Carjacking on East Bailey Road

Posted on January 17, 2021

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened today at the 400 block of East Bailey Road.

What Happened?

Police said at around 1:55 p.m., two black men approached a woman. One of them was holding a handgun. They then took her keys and drove off with her 2018 maroon Dodge Charger.

The woman was not harmed.

Minutes after Naperville police officers received the call, the vehicle was spotted near Naper Boulevard and Ogden Avenue. The two men fled in the car as police followed for a short period onto eastbound I-88 until the pursuit ended near Midwest Road.

The following is a description of the two men according to the Naperville Police Department:

  • Suspect 1 – male, black, dark complexion, medium height, medium build, dark clothing, armed with a handgun
  • Suspect 2 – male, black, light complexion, medium height, heavy build, dark clothing, dark mask

Call NPD with More Information

If anyone has additional information regarding the carjacking, they are asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you! 

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories

LOOKING FOR LIVE EVENT VIDEO PRODUCTION?

Learn what our clients have to say about working with NCTV17 for their live event video production.

cat2array(70) { [0]=> int(13781) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(13588) [8]=> int(13759) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11961) [16]=> int(12127) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(11111) [23]=> int(12126) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(6957) [32]=> int(12128) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(13774) [41]=> int(13) [42]=> int(18) [43]=> int(1036) [44]=> int(2663) [45]=> int(7053) [46]=> int(1714) [47]=> int(2657) [48]=> int(6494) [49]=> int(13317) [50]=> int(1233) [51]=> int(13595) [52]=> int(54) [53]=> int(1232) [54]=> int(32) [55]=> int(13773) [56]=> int(501) [57]=> int(33) [58]=> int(6733) [59]=> int(58) [60]=> int(38) [61]=> int(2) [62]=> int(375) [63]=> int(13777) [64]=> int(7) [65]=> int(13760) [66]=> int(13763) [67]=> int(42) [68]=> int(4) [69]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409