Naperville Police on Dunkin Rooftop for a Good Cause

“It’s a great way just to raise awareness and very much be visible and kinda fun and interact with the community and that way it draws more attention,” said John Thorp.

Today marks the 19th year anniversary of a special relationship between Dunkin’ and Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois partnership.

“This was just a developed thing for a fundraiser for the police officers to interact with the community and they go on the rooftop on the dunkin doughnuts location to raise awareness for special Olympics and get people to come and donate,” said Thorpe.

Years of Raising

Over the years, the group has raised over 6 million dollars with this year’s goal is to raise $900,000 for Special Olympics.

It’s not just your normal squad car driving on the street you actually have some people on the roof hanging out and raising some good awareness for special Olympics,” said Thorpe.

Athlete’s in Attendance

One of the athlete’s in attendance is Grace Seiboldt who has competed in special Olympic events including in Dubai. Having the athletes attend fundraisers like this will boost the attraction for future events.

“Every year we gain more and more attraction with different locations throughout the different states, more sponsors then come over and contribute and just really push that awareness for special Olympics and really continue people to donate to a good cause,” said Thorpe.

Naperville News 17 Patrick Codo reports.