Naperville Police Department Hosting College Safety Presentation

Before the fresh school year kicks off in the fall, the Naperville Police Department wants to ensure kids heading to their college campuses know the skills to keep themselves and their property safe. Personnel from the department will present “Safety for the College-Bound Student ” on July 21 at 7:00 p.m. at the Naperville Police Department, located at 1350 Aurora Ave.

The presentation’s first area of focus will be drug and alcohol abuse on college campuses. During this section, the department will discuss the potential legal, academic and personal consequences that can result from drug abuse.

The second topic of discussion will be personal safety on college campuses. The department will help students know how to protect themselves and avoid becoming a victim of a crime.

“We live in a very safe community and because of that our children can develop a false sense of security. This class will help students learn strong crime prevention strategies and make them aware of some of the dangers of campus life and how to safeguard themselves,” said Mary Browning, a crime prevention specialist with the Naperville Police Department.

Registration for the event is available on a first-come-first served basis on the Naperville Back to School website. Due to space constraints, one registration per family is required. For any questions about the presentation, contact Mary Browning at (630) 420-6731.

For Naperville News 17, I’m Will Payne.