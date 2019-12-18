Naperville Police Make a Burglary Arrest

Naperville Police Make Arrest

A Lisle man was arrested for a burglary at Malloy’s Finest Wine and Spirits.

Naperville Police have charged Matt Karl, 23, with one felony count of burglary in the incident that took place in the overnight hours of December 13 to December 14.

What Happened

Police say the suspect broke a window, entered the business, and took cigarettes and liquor. Officers made the arrest on December 16 after reviewing video that they say identified Karl.

“We were able to solve this investigation expeditiously because of the thorough response by the initial responding officers, and I would like to thank them for their dedication and hard work to bring this case to a close,” said Chief Robert Marshall in a statement.

Karl was taken to the DuPage County Jail.