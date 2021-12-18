Naperville Police Looking for Man who Made “Lewd Remarks” to Juvenile

Naperville Police Looking for Man

Naperville police are looking for a man related to a disorderly conduct investigation. The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of a male in a black SUV who made “lewd remarks” to a juvenile walking in the area of Chinaberry Lane and Ashwood Road, according to a Naperville Police Department press release.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on December 16. The juvenile ran from him and he drove from the area in an unknown direction. The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years of age with short brown hair, wearing a grey sweatshirt with a zipper front and driving a black, newer-model SUV with tinted windows.

Under Investigation

The police department reminds parents to talk to their children about stranger danger and what to do if ever approached by a stranger. Anyone with information about this incident, or who witnesses someone matching the suspect’s description in the area, is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 639-420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.

About Naperville Police Department

The Naperville Police Department employs approximately 250 people. Positions range from the sworn positions of chief, deputy chief, commander, sergeant and officer to the civilian positions of Animal Control officer, social worker, detention officer, dispatcher, community service officer, administrative assistant and records specialist, among others.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo courtesy: Naperville Police Department