Naperville Police

Naperville Police Investigating Gunshot Incident

Posted on May 3, 2020

Naperville Police Investigating

The Naperville Police Department is investigating an incident after receiving a report of gunshots.

What Happened

On May 1, around 8:30 p.m., police officers responded and dispatched to the 1600 block of Country Lakes Drive. Police found spent shell casings, bullet holes in a fence, and several vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.

There were no injuries and police still have no suspect.

Call the NPD with Information

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the police department at 630-420-6666 and ask for the investigations division.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

