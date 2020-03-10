Naperville Police Investigating a Woman’s Death

The Naperville Police Department is investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman.
What Happened
According to police, on March 8 at around 4:50 p.m., first responders were called to a residence on the 1100 block of North Mill Street. The woman was not breathing so she was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
Police Investigating
Police say there is no threat to the public and her death remains an investigation.
