Naperville Police

Naperville Police Investigating a Woman’s Death

Posted on March 10, 2020

The Naperville Police Department is investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman.

What Happened

According to police, on March 8 at around 4:50 p.m., first responders were called to a residence on the 1100 block of North Mill Street. The woman was not breathing so she was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police Investigating

Police say there is no threat to the public and her death remains an investigation.

