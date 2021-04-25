Naperville Police Investigate Traffic Crash

Traffic Crash

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that happened at the intersection of 75th Street and Washington Street on April 24, according to a NPD press release.

The single vehicle crash that happened at around 12:39 p.m. involved a 38-year-old driver out of Bolingbrook. According to the press release, she was driving eastbound on 75th Street, approaching Washington Street when she “proceeded through the intersection at a slow speed, crossed several eastbound lanes of traffic, and then struck a concrete wall on the southeast corner of the intersection.”

The woman, driving a 2007 White Ford F150 truck, was found unresponsive and transported to a local hospital.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the

Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5477.

About the Police Department

The Naperville Police Department employs approximately 250 people. Positions range from the sworn positions of chief, deputy chief, commander, sergeant and officer to the civilian positions of Animal Control officer, social worker, detention officer, dispatcher, community service officer, administrative assistant and records specialist, among others.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!