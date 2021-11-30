Naperville Police Investigate Traffic Crash On Route 59

Naperville police are investigating a traffic crash that shut down part of Route 59 Tuesday. Police and fire personnel responded to the area of Route 59 and Platinum Avenue around 1:08 p.m. for the crash, which involved a silver 2007 Dodge Charger and a white 2015 Freightliner truck.

Traffic Crash Details

A preliminary investigation suggested the Dodge Charger, driven by a 42-year-old man from Chicago, was traveling south on Route 59 when it crossed over the median and crashed into the Freightliner truck, driven by a 36-year-old Chicago man.

The driver of the Dodge Charger sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The passenger in his car was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as was the driver of the Freightliner.

Northbound Route 59 from North Aurora Road to Brookdale Road was closed as a result of the accident. It currently remains closed.

Investigation Ongoing

Accident investigators and traffic crash reconstruction specialists from the Naperville Police Department and Illinois State Police are inspecting the scene.

The investigation for this crash is ongoing, and the Naperville Police Department asks that anyone with information about the crash contact its Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5477.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

