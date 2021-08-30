Naperville Police Investigate Shooting in 600 Block of Amersale Drive

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened today in the 600 block of Amersale Drive in Naperville, according to a Naperville Police Department press release.

What Happened?

At around 2:11 p.m., officers responded to the area after receiving a report that shots were fired. When officers arrived, no one was there. After a short time, the victims of the shooting called the Aurora Police Department and they responded to the area of McCoy Drive and Vaughn Drive. There were two male victims found. Both were wounded and taken to area hospitals. Their medical condition is not known at this time, according to the press release.

The initial investigation shows that “the parties agreed to meet at the location of the shooting to make a transaction and got into an altercation.” In the press release police said the exact relationship between the offender and victims and what they what the transaction entailed is under investigation.

Under Investigation

The offender fled in a dark colored Sedan. He’s described as a black male in his 20’s.

If anyone has additional information, they are asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6665 and ask for the investigations division.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.