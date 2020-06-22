naperville man multiple charges crash

Naperville Man Faces Multiple Charges After Naper Boulevard Crash

Posted on June 22, 2020

According to the Naperville Police Department, 22-year-old Naperville resident Bakari M. Diaby is facing multiple charges after a serious traffic accident that happened on Naper Boulevard on June 21.

Naper Boulevard Crash

At around 6:56 p.m., Naperville Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash south of Plank Road that involved a 2005 red Honda CRV driven by Diaby and a 2009 grey Nissan Altima driven by a 55-year-old Glen Ellyn woman.

Police say the Honda CRV was traveling southbound on Naper Boulevard when it crossed over the double yellow lane dividers and struck the Nissan Altima traveling northbound on Naper Boulevard.

Bakari M. Diaby

Diaby, who was driving the Honda CRV, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The woman driving the Nissan Altima was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The road was reopened around 12:30 a.m.

Multiple Charges

Police say Diaby was later arrested and charged with the following:

  • Felony Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
  • Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
  • Illegal Transportation of Cannabis
  • Illegal Lane Usage
  • Failure to Reduce Speed
  • Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Under Investigation

The Naperville Police Department reminds the public that arrests and/or charges are accusations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 630-305-5477.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories

Need video to promote your business?

NCTV17 offers video production services.

cat2array(68) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(19) [33]=> int(24) [34]=> int(27) [35]=> int(28) [36]=> int(36) [37]=> int(4101) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(2663) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1714) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1233) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(1232) [53]=> int(32) [54]=> int(13773) [55]=> int(501) [56]=> int(33) [57]=> int(6733) [58]=> int(58) [59]=> int(38) [60]=> int(2) [61]=> int(375) [62]=> int(7) [63]=> int(13760) [64]=> int(13763) [65]=> int(42) [66]=> int(4) [67]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409