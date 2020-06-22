Naperville Man Faces Multiple Charges After Naper Boulevard Crash

According to the Naperville Police Department, 22-year-old Naperville resident Bakari M. Diaby is facing multiple charges after a serious traffic accident that happened on Naper Boulevard on June 21.

Naper Boulevard Crash

At around 6:56 p.m., Naperville Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash south of Plank Road that involved a 2005 red Honda CRV driven by Diaby and a 2009 grey Nissan Altima driven by a 55-year-old Glen Ellyn woman.

Police say the Honda CRV was traveling southbound on Naper Boulevard when it crossed over the double yellow lane dividers and struck the Nissan Altima traveling northbound on Naper Boulevard.

Diaby, who was driving the Honda CRV, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The woman driving the Nissan Altima was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The road was reopened around 12:30 a.m.

Multiple Charges

Police say Diaby was later arrested and charged with the following:

Felony Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Illegal Transportation of Cannabis

Illegal Lane Usage

Failure to Reduce Speed

Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Under Investigation

The Naperville Police Department reminds the public that arrests and/or charges are accusations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 630-305-5477.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.