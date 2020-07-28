Naperville Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash

On Monday, July 27, 2020 at approximately 5:50 p.m., the Naperville Police and the Fire Departments responded to the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Naperville-Wheaton Road for a traffic crash involving a 2018 Black Nissan Sentra driven by a 68-year-old male out of Lisle and a 2015 Blue Suzuki GSXR 600 driven by a 23-year-old male out of Addison. The initial investigation of the crash found the Nissan was traveling westbound on Ogden Avenue in the left turn lane and proceeded to make the turn to go south on Naperville-Wheaton Road on the solid green light in front of the Suzuki, which was traveling eastbound on Ogden Avenue.

The driver of the Suzuki was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Due to the nature of the incident, members of the Naperville Traffic Unit trained in accident investigation and reconstruction responded to the scene. The intersection of Ogden Avenue and Naperville-Wheaton Road was closed due to the crash, and traffic was rerouted until the intersection was reopened at approximately 11:45 p.m.

The driver of the Nissan was issued a citation for failure to yield while turning left. The crash investigation is on-going. Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5477.

