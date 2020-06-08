Naperville Police Investigate Fatal Car Crash

Fatal Car Crash

On June 6, the Naperville Police Department responded to a report of a fatal car crash on the intersection of Royce Road and Lisson Road, resulting in the death of a Woodridge man.

The vehicles involved were a silver 2014 Dodge Ram and a black 2017 Ford Fiesta. A preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Royce Road and crossed over in the eastbound lanes of Royce Road.

The Ford Fiesta was traveling eastbound on the lanes of Royce Road when it was struck head on by the Dodge Ram.

The Naperville Fire Department provided medical attention to the driver of the Ford Fiesta, but the 41-year-old was declared dead at the scene and was later removed from the vehicle.

Driver Charged

The Dodge Ram rolled over several times before coming to a rest upside down.

The 54-year-old Naperville driver, Frank P. Qualtier Jr., was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and reckless homicide. Additional charges are pending with the Will County States Attorneys Office.

Under Investigation

The crash is under investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 630-305-5379.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.