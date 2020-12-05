Naperville Police Investigate Car Robbery on Cantore Road

Car Robbery on Cantore Road

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a car robbery that happened on the 2800 block of Cantore Road.

On December 5, around 1:08 a.m., Naperville police officers responded to a report of a carjacking. When officers did a preliminary investigation at the area, it was determined that it was a robbery not a carjacking.

The offender left the area before officers arrived. Police say it’s implied he had a gun and stole the victim’s cell phone.

Description of Offender

The offender is described as a black male with short black hair, around 20-30 years old, 6’3″ tall, and weighs around 200 pounds.

He possibly left the area in a black Chevrolet SUV with an unknown registration. Police say there may have been to other people in the car as well.

Under Investigation

No one was injured and police believe this is not a random act.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

