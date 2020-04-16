naperville police armed robbery

Naperville Police Investigate Armed Robbery

Posted on April 15, 2020

The Naperville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place in the 700 block of Royal St. George earlier today.

Meeting Set Up On Facebook

Police say the victim set up a meeting through Facebook to record a music video. When they arrived at the pre-arranged location, a man wearing a surgical mask pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and robbed the victim of their cell phone, audio-visual equipment and cash.

Two suspect vehicles then left the scene heading east on Ogden Avenue.

Suspect Description

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20’s with short dreadlocks and light eyes.

Contact Naperville Police With Information

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Investigation Division at 630-420-6666.

Naperville Crime Stoppers

Tips can also be given through Naperville Crime Stoppers, a safe and comfortable place for the public to reach out with information.

There are three ways to submit tips:

Crime Stoppers guarantees a caller’s anonymity.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories
Need video to promote your business?

Need video to promote your business?

Let us edit a piece from your recent TV appearance.

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409