Naperville Police Investigate Armed Robbery

The Naperville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place in the 700 block of Royal St. George earlier today.

Meeting Set Up On Facebook

Police say the victim set up a meeting through Facebook to record a music video. When they arrived at the pre-arranged location, a man wearing a surgical mask pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and robbed the victim of their cell phone, audio-visual equipment and cash.

Two suspect vehicles then left the scene heading east on Ogden Avenue.

Suspect Description

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20’s with short dreadlocks and light eyes.

Contact Naperville Police With Information

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Investigation Division at 630-420-6666.

Naperville Crime Stoppers

Tips can also be given through Naperville Crime Stoppers, a safe and comfortable place for the public to reach out with information.

There are three ways to submit tips:

On the phone: You can call Crime Stoppers on their tip line, 630-420-6666

Through email: Tips are accepted at napervillecrimestoppers.1350@gmail.com

Through Facebook: You can submit a tip in a private message to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/naperville.crimestoppers

Crime Stoppers guarantees a caller’s anonymity.

