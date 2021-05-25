Naperville Police Investigate Armed Robbery of Warrenville Teenager

Naperville police are investigating the armed robbery of a teenager that took place at an apartment building in the 1500 block of Fairway Drive on Monday night.

The Robbery

At around 8:30 p.m. a 17-year-old Warrenville man entered the apartment building, where three men confronted him. According to a police report, one of the men grabbed him and asked him for his belongings. The victim was battered, and had his cell phone and charger taken. During the altercation, one of the robbers displayed a handgun.

The victim sustained minor injuries, but did not need any medical treatment. He contacted the Naperville Police Department about the incident after he returned home.

Suspect Descriptions

The three men were all described as Black men, all around 18-years-old.

One was 5’8” and weighs about 200 pounds. His hair was in dreads, and he was armed with a handgun.

The second was about 6’ tall, weighing about 130 pounds. He was dressed in a dark hoodie and sweat pants.

No further description was available for the third offender.

Information Sought

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

