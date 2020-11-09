Naperville Police Investigate Armed Robbery of Masonry Workers

The Naperville Police Department is investigating the armed robbery of two masonry workers.

Robbed On the Job

The incident took place this morning just after 10 a.m at a home in the 1700 block of Mundelein Road. Two men, one armed with a handgun, robbed two masonry workers who were on a job at the house. The robbers stole power tools and then fled in a gray Toyota sedan with tinted windows. No one was injured.

Suspect Descriptions

The first suspect is described as a man of unknown race, between 5 foot 8 and 5 foot 10 and of medium build. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, dark pants, and a full face and head covering.

The second is described as a Black man between 20 to 30 years old, about 5 foot 5 and of medium build. He was wearing a red shirt and a mask covering his neck, nose and mouth.

Report Any Information

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigations Division of the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666.

