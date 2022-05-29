Naperville Police Investigate Armed Robbery Of Convenience Store

Naperville police are looking for an armed robber who held up a convenience store in the 1400 block of E. Chicago Avenue on Saturday.

What Happened

The crime took place around 3.55 a.m. The suspect entered the store, displaying a handgun. He took cash and cigarettes from the business, and then left on foot, heading south, according to a press release from the Naperville Police Department (NPD). Officers were unable to locate him once they arrived.

The clerk was not harmed in the incident.

The Suspect

The NPD described the suspect as a Black man in his early twenties. They say he has a thin build and was wearing a mask, a dark hooded sweatshirt, and had on light shoes. He was carrying a dark colored backpack and a handgun.

The public is asked to contact the NPD with any information about the crime, by calling 630-420-6666, and asking to speak to investigations.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

