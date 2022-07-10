Naperville Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Gas Station

Naperville police are looking for four suspects involved in an armed robbery at a gas station on the 0 block of east Ogden Avenue on Saturday.

What Happened

Around 9:28 p.m. three masked men armed with handguns entered the store. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products before fleeing the scene in a dark colored sedan, according to a press release from the Naperville Police Department.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The Suspects

The NPD describes the first suspect as a male in his early 20’s. They say he has stocky build and was wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark mask, light pants, and gray gloves. His race is unknown.

The second suspect was described by the NPD as a male in his early 20’s with a thin build. He was seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a light-colored mask, dark pants, and gray gloves. His race is unknown.

Suspect three is also a male in his early 20’s with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a dark mask, and gray gloves. His race is unknown.

The NPD did not describe the driver.

The public is asked to contact the NPD with any information related to the crime, by calling 630-420-6666, and asking to speak to investigations.

