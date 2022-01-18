Naperville Police Investigate “Apparent Murder-Suicide” Incident

“Apparent Murder-Suicide” Incident

The Naperville Police Department is investigating an “apparent murder-suicide.” At around 7:30 a.m. this morning, police officers responded to an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Crab Apple Court for a report of a domestic incident, according to a Naperville Police Department press release.

Officers set up a perimeter around the building and members from the Naperville Police Department Special Response and Crisis Negotiation teams also responded on-site. After “multiple, unsuccessful” attempts at getting a response from the people involved, the Naperville Special Response Team (SRT) went into the apartment.

Police found a female victim who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital, which is where she was confirmed dead. First responders later found the body of a male suspect in the apartment, who was the woman’s ex-husband from Michigan. He died from an “apparent self-inflicted” gunshot wound, according to the press release.

Ongoing Investigation

Residents in the immediate area were contacted by police and asked to stay inside their homes. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-665 and ask for the Investigations Division.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.