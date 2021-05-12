Naperville Police Department’s Chat with the Chief Returns May 25
« Back to Top Stories
May 12, 2021

Naperville Police Department’s Chat with the Chief Returns May 25

After a one-year break due to COVID-19, Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall is bringing back “Chat with the Chief” on Tuesday, May 25.

The meet-and-greet event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Scott Elementary School on the blacktop just west of the school’s main entrance. In the event of inclement weather, the gathering will be held inside the school’s gymnasium/multipurpose room.

Naperville residents will have a chance to meet with Police Chief Robert Marshall and other officers to ask questions about various topics.

“The pandemic caused us to halt in-person events for quite a while, so I’m really eager to get back out there and talk to citizens about whatever is on their minds,” said Chief Marshall in a statement. “We’ll be ready to listen to concerns and answer questions about crime rates, police reform measures, or anything else a resident wants to talk about.”

Attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Police Chief Robert Marshall began hosting Chat with the Chief in 2016. Since then, there have been eight chats across Naperville.

For more information about Chat with the Chief, visit the Naperville Police Department’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Becky Budds reports.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories
cat2array(71) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13801) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(12127) [15]=> int(13781) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(12126) [22]=> int(13596) [23]=> int(13759) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(11961) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(19) [33]=> int(24) [34]=> int(27) [35]=> int(28) [36]=> int(36) [37]=> int(11111) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(6957) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(4101) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(2663) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(1714) [53]=> int(32) [54]=> int(1233) [55]=> int(1232) [56]=> int(13773) [57]=> int(501) [58]=> int(33) [59]=> int(6733) [60]=> int(58) [61]=> int(38) [62]=> int(2) [63]=> int(375) [64]=> int(13777) [65]=> int(7) [66]=> int(13760) [67]=> int(13763) [68]=> int(42) [69]=> int(4) [70]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409