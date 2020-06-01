Naperville Police Department, Naper Notify Encourage Businesses to Close

Just after noon, the Naperville Police Department and Naper Notify issued statements on the closing of City Hall and the suggestion that downtown business in Naperville close early.

With potential protests in Naperville and neighboring cities, businesses, many of whom have already boarded store fronts, are closing early.

Among those announcing closures were Naperville Running Company and the Naperville Library.

In addition, the NPD and Naper Notify encourage citizens to avoid the downtown area for the remainder of the day.