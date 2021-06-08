Naperville Police Chief Announces Retirement

Police Chief Retiring

Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall has announced his retirement from the Naperville Police Department after serving 37 years. His last day will be July 2.

“This has been a difficult decision to leave the department and profession I love,” said Marshall. “My hope is that upon my retirement I leave a legacy of integrity, solid work ethic, strong core values, and a genuine care for the people I’ve served with. I know the police department is well positioned for continued success. I am very confident in the skills and talents of the current leadership team and their abilities to lead our department forward.”

Marshall has served as Naperville’s police chief since 2012, overseeing the department of around 275 staff members. During his time, he’s “embraced best practices and innovative methods of policing, prioritized officer morale and well-being, enhanced police/community relationships, and encouraged a culture of transparency and accountability,” according to a press release.

Roles Over the Years

Marshall began his career in law enforcement as a sheriff’s deputy with the Will County Sheriff’s Office in 1975. He joined the Naperville Police Department in 1977 and held police officer, investigator, sergeant, and lieutenant positions before retiring as captain in 2005. He then spent seven years as Naperville’s assistant city manager for seven years before returning to the Naperville Police Department in 2012.

“Our community owes a debt of gratitude to Chief Marshall for his 44 years of service to Naperville, from his time patrolling our streets and investigating violent crimes to his years leading the police department,” said Mayor Steve Chirico. “Because of his service and leadership, Naperville has a forward-thinking, proactive and effective police department. That is one of the primary reasons our community continues to be recognized as one of the safest cities in America. I wish Chief Marshall the very best in retirement. He has definitely earned it.”

City leaders will meet in the coming weeks to find Naperville’s next chief of police.