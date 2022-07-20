Naperville Police Arrest Man In Connection With Stabbing At Health Club

Naperville police have arrested a Chicago man in connection with a stabbing at a local health club.

Allen G. White, 65, was arrested on July 16 and charged with attempted first-degree murder along with a number of other counts in the incident that took place in the locker room of a health club in the 3000 block of South Route 59 on June 5

What Happened?

Police say that shortly after 11 a.m. that day, a man was stabbed multiple times in the chest with a screwdriver after he confronted a man who was going through his belongings. The offender fled the scene before police could arrive.

The victim was treated for life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. He has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Charges

White’s full charges include attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, burglary, and possession of burglary tools according to the Naperville Police Department.

“I would like to recognize our detectives, whose outstanding investigative work led to the identification of the offender and a solid case against him,” said Deputy Chief Bob Lee. “I also want to thank the Elmhurst and Addison police departments as well as the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office for their involvement in this case.”

White is currently in custody in Will County.

Anyone with further information can contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

The Naperville Police reminds the public that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Police Department

