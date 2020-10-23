Naperville Police Arrest Man for Attempted Child Abduction

Man Arrested for Attempted Child Abduction

The Naperville Police Department has arrested a Naperville man for attempted child abduction, according to a Naperville Police Department press release.

69-year-old Owen M. Calkins, of the 1700 block of Kildeer Drive, turned himself in to Naperville police on October 20. He is charged with misdemeanor counts of attempted child abduction and attempted disorderly conduct.

What Happened?

On August 2, police were called to the 1600 block of Warbler Drive for a complaint that a man in a blue Honda Accord had been parked in front of the victim’s home on the 0-100 block of Redstart Road. He called out to two girls in their open garage, who are ages three and five, to “come here.”

Contact Police

The Naperville Police Department is asking residents with similar or suspicious interactions with Calkins to call police at 630-420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division

Police remind the public that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo courtesy: Naperville Police Department

