Burglary

Naperville Police Arrest Man for Attempted Burglary

Posted on March 15, 2021

Attempted Burglary

A Naperville man has been charged with burglary after breaking the glass of a liquor store door with a crow bar. The Naperville Police Department responded to Jay’s Liquor store yesterday after a burglar alarm was activated, according to a Naperville Police Department press release.

What Happened?

At around 7:38 a.m., police arrived at the store located at 535 Fairway Drive #139. They found the glass on the back door of the business smashed out. Officers say they then saw Johnny Lee Robinson III crawling through the broken back door with a crow bar in hand. Robinson fled, running through the store, out the front door and across North Aurora Road toward a wooded area.

Robinson tried to run on foot after hiding in the wooded area, but was apprehended by police with no injuries. Nothing was taken from the store.

Charges

The 29-year-old was charged with one felony count of burglary and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property. Naperville police remind the public that a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant  is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

photo credit: Naperville Police Department

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

WANT MORE LOCAL NEWS?

Get daily news headlines delivered to your inbox!

Back to Naperville News 17
PUT YOUR BUSINESS IN THE GAME!

PUT YOUR BUSINESS IN THE GAME!

Sponsorships Now Available.

cat2array(70) { [0]=> int(13781) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(13588) [8]=> int(13759) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11961) [16]=> int(12127) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(11111) [23]=> int(12126) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(6957) [32]=> int(12128) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(13774) [41]=> int(13) [42]=> int(18) [43]=> int(1036) [44]=> int(2663) [45]=> int(7053) [46]=> int(1714) [47]=> int(2657) [48]=> int(6494) [49]=> int(13317) [50]=> int(1233) [51]=> int(13595) [52]=> int(54) [53]=> int(1232) [54]=> int(32) [55]=> int(13773) [56]=> int(501) [57]=> int(33) [58]=> int(6733) [59]=> int(58) [60]=> int(38) [61]=> int(2) [62]=> int(375) [63]=> int(13777) [64]=> int(7) [65]=> int(13760) [66]=> int(13763) [67]=> int(42) [68]=> int(4) [69]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409