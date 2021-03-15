Naperville Police Arrest Man for Attempted Burglary

Attempted Burglary

A Naperville man has been charged with burglary after breaking the glass of a liquor store door with a crow bar. The Naperville Police Department responded to Jay’s Liquor store yesterday after a burglar alarm was activated, according to a Naperville Police Department press release.

What Happened?

At around 7:38 a.m., police arrived at the store located at 535 Fairway Drive #139. They found the glass on the back door of the business smashed out. Officers say they then saw Johnny Lee Robinson III crawling through the broken back door with a crow bar in hand. Robinson fled, running through the store, out the front door and across North Aurora Road toward a wooded area.

Robinson tried to run on foot after hiding in the wooded area, but was apprehended by police with no injuries. Nothing was taken from the store.

Charges

The 29-year-old was charged with one felony count of burglary and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property. Naperville police remind the public that a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

photo credit: Naperville Police Department

