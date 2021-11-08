Naperville Police Announce New Deputy Chief

The Naperville Police Department announced Monday the appointment of Jason Zbrozek as deputy chief. Zbrozek will now lead the department’s Investigations Division where he most recently had served as a commander.

“Deputy Chief Zbrozek’s well-rounded experience, decisiveness during critical incidents, and communication skills make him a tremendous asset to the Investigations Division, this department, and this community,” Police Chief Jason Arres said in a release.

Zbrozek Background

A 23-year Naperville Police Department veteran, Zbrozek started as a patrol officer in 1998. Over the years he served as a special operations group detective, financial crimes investigator, and Drug Enforcement Administration task force agent.

Zbrozek became a Naperville police sergeant in 2017, before quickly being promoted to commander in 2019. His most recent role was as major crimes commander, where he supervised the NPD special Operations Group, and handled crimes against persons, financial crimes, property crimes, and crime scene evidence and property units.

While serving at the department, Zbrozek became the first staff member to be certified as a financial crimes investigator through the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators. He also oversaw budgeting and implementation of a new interview system, and started an internal training system for new detectives, the release said.

Deputy Chief Plans

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity and excited to build upon my past experiences to take this new role within the organization,” Zbrozek said in the release.

Zbrozek said he plans to focus his efforts as deputy chief on training, career development, and succession planning, “to ensure we can maintain not only the high level of performance currently achieved by the Investigations Division but also our strong community and school partnerships and crime prevention efforts.”

Zbrozek’s preparation is ongoing as he steps into the new role. He has been accepted to attend the FBI-LEEDA Executive Leadership Institute in 2022, and the FBI National Academy in 2023.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

