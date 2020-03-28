Naperville Pastor Hospitalized After Positive COVID-19 Test

A pastor from Calvary Church of Naperville is in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hospitalized

A Facebook post from the church shares that Pastor Angel Escamilla is in the hospital with pneumonia, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The post says he is seriously ill.

Prayers Requested

The Escamilla family is asking for prayers, quoted in the post saying, “We covet your prayers, and are confident that God is in control, and we trust Him for healing.”

Another Staff Member Tests Positive

ABC 7 Chicago reports that church officials said another staff member also tested positive for coronavirus. Church officials say that staff member does not typically have contact with the congregation. They have reached out to anyone who has had contact with that individual, encouraging them to self-quarantine.

Over 40 Years of Ministry

As per his bio on the Calvary Church page, Escamilla has been in the ministry for over 40 years. He has served in many roles, including pastor, missionary, teacher and associate pastor.

Services Moved Online

Calvary Church moved their services online, beginning March 7. They can be viewed Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Area Churches Advocate Safety

Area churches began changing some of their practices in late February and early March to be more cautious amid coronavirus fears.

The Diocese of Joliet issued a statement on February 27 asking parishioners to discontinue using the Sign of Peace and ending the distribution of wine during Communion.

Those restrictions grew into the cancellation of masses indefinitely, when Bishop Richard Pates announced on March 19 that all church services would discontinue, including masses, Stations of the Cross, and Holy Week services through and including Easter Sunday.

photo courtesy: calvarynaperville.org

