Naperville Pastor Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

Naperville Pastor

Naperville Pastor Angel Escamilla has died after contracting coronavirus, according to Calvary Church’s Facebook post. He tested positive on March 24 and then was hospitalized for pneumonia.

“It saddens my heart to tell you that Pastor Angel Escamilla has passed away from this life. I know that we prayed for his earthly healing in hopes that he would remain with us. Our prayers were not in vain, as they turned our hearts toward the hope we place in heaven.

I personally found Pastor Angel to be a man of strong faith in the Lord, a man in the Word, and a man of GREAT prayer! If anyone ever spoke into the heavens in prayer, it was Pastor Angel. He will be forever missed on our team and in the church family.”

Over 40 Years of Ministry

As per his bio on the Calvary Church page, Escamilla has been in the ministry for over 40 years. He has served in many roles including pastor, missionary, teacher, and associate pastor.

Services Moved Online

Calvary Church moved their services online, beginning March 7. They can be viewed Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Area Churches Advocate Safety

Area churches began changing some of their practices in late February and early March to be more cautious amid coronavirus fears.

The Diocese of Joliet issued a statement on February 27 asking parishioners to discontinue using the Sign of Peace and ending the distribution of wine during Communion.

Those restrictions grew into the cancellation of masses indefinitely, when Bishop Richard Pates announced on March 19 that all church services would discontinue, including masses, Stations of the Cross, and Holy Week services through and including Easter Sunday.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

Photo Courtesy: calvarynaperville.org