Naperville Park District’s Spring Events and Programs

The Naperville Park District is offering multiple events and programs this spring for the community.

Flashlight Egg Hunt

The Flashlight Egg Hunt is back this year. The outdoor event will take place at Knoch Knolls Park where kids ages nine to 13 use their flashlights to hunt for prize-filled eggs. One parent needs to be present, but cannot assist their children during the hunt. The event will take place March 31 and April 1 with a 7:40 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. start time available each night. Registration can be found here.

Spring Break Camps

The park district’s Spring Break Camps will take place March 29 to April 2 for students from preschool through high school. Gymnastics, baseball, basketball, and track and field are some of the sports options. Two STEM camps with LEGO are also available. A new camp, Young Rembrandts Nature Adventure Drawing is for young artists ages four to 12. Registration for the camps can be found here.

Fitness and Wellness Classes

Adults and teens ages 15 and up can participate in multiple one-day outdoor fitness and wellness classes in April and May. Classes like functional interval training, meditation, PiYo (pilates-yoga) and yoga will take place at Rotary Hill, Wolf’s Crossing Community Park Sled Hill, Knoch Park, or 95th Street Community Plaza. Registration for the classes can be found here.

Another one-day event for adults 21 and older is Suds and Salutations. The yoga class will be conducted by Fort Hill fitness instructors in a large, socially-distanced space at Noon Whistle Brewery on April 10. Following the class, each participant will receive a coupon for a beer. Registration for the event can be found here.

Nature Events

Knoch Knolls Nature Center is offering Wildflower Walks for ages 16 and up on April 13, May 1, and May 14 at 10 a.m. A Family Hike with a Naturalist is scheduled for April 24 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and up. The programs are free but registration is required. Prospective gardeners can also get a free tour of the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots with the garden plots manager on April 17 and May 4 beginning at 10 a.m. Registration for these events can be found here.