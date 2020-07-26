Naperville Park District’s Outdoor Entertainment

Outdoor Entertainment

The Naperville Park District is offering multiple summer outdoor entertainment including A Night at the Movies, Concerts in Your Park and Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment. All these events are free.

There is a Concerts in Your Park scheduled for tonight (July 26) at 7 p.m. Here is the schedule for the other events:

A Night at the Movies

Frozen II

July 31, 8:30 p.m.

Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Avenue

Wonder

August 21, 8:00 p.m.

Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Avenue

Captain Marvel

September 11, 7:30 p.m.

95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive

Concerts in Your Park

Serendipity Band

A pop-rock band from the Chicago area. Songs will include popular ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and current covers.

July 26, 7 p.m.

Tall Grass Park, 3512 Grassmere Road

The Millennials

August 2, 7:00 p.m.

Queensbury Greens, 1520 Brookdale Road

Rosie and the Rivets

August 16, 7:00 p.m.

Gartner Park, 524 W. Gartner Road

Final Say

August 23, 7:00 p.m.

Ashbury Park, 1740 Conan Doyle Road

Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment

Magician Tim Balster

July 28, 11:30 a.m.

Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court

Scribble Monster

August 4, 11:30 a.m.

95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive

Super Stolie

August 11 at 11:30 a.m.

Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court

The park district asks guests to review their COVID-19 participation guidelines for outdoor events before attending.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

