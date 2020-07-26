Naperville Park District’s Outdoor Entertainment

Outdoor Entertainment
The Naperville Park District is offering multiple summer outdoor entertainment including A Night at the Movies, Concerts in Your Park and Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment. All these events are free.
There is a Concerts in Your Park scheduled for tonight (July 26) at 7 p.m. Here is the schedule for the other events:
A Night at the Movies
Frozen II
July 31, 8:30 p.m.
Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Avenue
Wonder
August 21, 8:00 p.m.
Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Avenue
Captain Marvel
September 11, 7:30 p.m.
95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive
Concerts in Your Park
Serendipity Band
A pop-rock band from the Chicago area. Songs will include popular ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and current covers.
July 26, 7 p.m.
Tall Grass Park, 3512 Grassmere Road
The Millennials
August 2, 7:00 p.m.
Queensbury Greens, 1520 Brookdale Road
Rosie and the Rivets
August 16, 7:00 p.m.
Gartner Park, 524 W. Gartner Road
Final Say
August 23, 7:00 p.m.
Ashbury Park, 1740 Conan Doyle Road
Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment
Magician Tim Balster
July 28, 11:30 a.m.
Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court
Scribble Monster
August 4, 11:30 a.m.
95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive
Super Stolie
August 11 at 11:30 a.m.
Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court
The park district asks guests to review their COVID-19 participation guidelines for outdoor events before attending.
Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.
