Naperville Park District to Host Free Outdoor Events In July

The Naperville Park District will start hosting free outdoor events on July 7. Their “Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment”, “Concerts in Your Park”, and “A Night at the Movies” events are all slated for the month of July.

“We are happy to announce dates and performers for these free, family-friendly events,” said Andrea Coates, superintendent of recreation. “We urge residents to review the COVID-19 Participation Guidelines for outdoor events found at www.napervilleparks.org prior to attending.”

Safety Guidelines

Community members interested in attending must complete a self-assessment for symptoms of COVID-19, and the park district asks you refrain from attending if symptoms are present. You’ll also need to maintain social distance rules and wear a mask.

Entertainment Hour

The park district’s “Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment” shows will take place from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Tuesdays in several different locations. The schedule is as follows:

Miss Jamie from the Farm, Tuesday, July 7, Frontier Park, 3415 Book Rd.

Todd Downing, Tuesday, July 14, Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court

Circus Boy, Tuesday, July 21, 95 th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive

(Performer TBD), Tuesday, July 28, Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court

Scribble Monster, Tuesday, August 4, 95 th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive

Super Stolie, Tuesday, August 11, Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court

Concerts

“ Concerts in Your Park ” will take place on Sunday evenings at different parks throughout the city. The schedule is as follows:

July 12 – Arrowhead Park , 711 Iroquois Avenue

July 19 – Winding Creek Park, 144 W. Bailey Road

July 26 – Tall Grass Park, 3512 Grassmere Road

August 2 – Queensbury Greens, 1520 Brookdale Road

August 16 – Gartner Park, 524 W. Gartner Road

August 23 – Ashbury Park, 1740 Conan Doyle Road

Movie Nights

If you’re looking for things to do on Fridays, watching movies may be the way to go. The park district’s “A Night at the Movies” schedule is as follows:

Toy Story 4, Friday, July 24 at 8:30 pm, 95 th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive

Frozen II, Friday, July 31 at 8:30 pm, Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Avenue

Wonder, Friday, Aug. 21 at 8:00 pm, Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Avenue

Captain Marvel, Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 pm, 95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive

