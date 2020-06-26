Naperville Park District to Dismiss Pritzker Lawsuit

The Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 to voluntarily dismiss the Park District’s lawsuit against Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois order.

Lawsuit Timeline

The lawsuit originally filed on May 19 sought to allow the Park District Board the authority to make its own decisions in regards to the management of Park District facilities.

On June 5th, Circuit Judge Bonnie M. Wheaton denied the Park District’s request for a Temporary Restraining Order against Governor J.B. Pritzker’s recent executive orders.

The Votes

Newly appointed President Mike Reilly was joined in voting in favor of voluntarily dismissing the lawsuit by Vice President Mike King, and Commissioners Marie Todd, and Bobby Carlsen.

Commissioners Rich Janor, Bill Egan, and Josh McBroom voted against dismissing the litigation.

Commissioner Egan said that common sense decisions were made by the Board and the State of Illinois began instituting several similar ideas presented in the Park District lawsuit soon after it was originally filed. Commissioner McBroom stated he did not want to set the precedent of waiting on the Illinois government for decisions to be made for the Naperville community.

Commissioner Carlsen pointed out that Illinois has seen a steady decrease in positive test and death rates in recent weeks thanks in part to the stay at home order and they needed to trust the decision making of the scientists and the Governor.

Vice President King explained his vote by saying that legislators will need to work together in future situations and that the board and the state has learned a lot about what it can and cannot do throughout this process.

Illinois moves into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan on Friday.