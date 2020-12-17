Naperville Park District IT Director Receives Special Honor

The Naperville Park District’s Information Technology Director recently received a special honor.

Technology Innovation Award

The Special Districts/Midwest Program recognized Omar Sandoval with a Technology Innovation Award. It was earned thanks to his work integrating esports into the park district as well as the help he gave more than 30 other organizations in getting their esports programs up to speed.

“This was a team effort at the Naperville Park District to get a new esports program up and running during the pandemic,” said Sandoval. “Partnering with GGLeagues, we were able to set up and promote an introductory Rocket League during the stay-at-home order in the spring of 2020, giving participants of all ages an opportunity to engage from home.”

Sandoval received the award at the Special Districts Summit in Chicago on December 15.

ESports Program

The park district’s esports program has now expanded to include Madden20 and FIFA tournaments. Sandoval and his co-workers at the park district have been instrumental in helping other area park districts launch their own programs, taking part in conference calls to give guidance.

Additional Honors

Last year the Special Districts/Midwest Program honored Sandoval with two Technical Innovation Awards: the Operations Category award and the Citizens Category award. The Naperville Park District was the first park district to receive two of their innovation awards.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!