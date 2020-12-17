Naperville Park District IT Director Receives Special Honor

Naperville Park District IT Director Receives Special Honor

Posted on December 17, 2020

The Naperville Park District’s Information Technology Director recently received a special honor.

Technology Innovation Award

The Special Districts/Midwest Program recognized Omar Sandoval with a Technology Innovation Award. It was earned thanks to his work integrating esports into the park district as well as the help he gave more than 30 other organizations in getting their esports programs up to speed.

“This was a team effort at the Naperville Park District to get a new esports program up and running during the pandemic,” said Sandoval. “Partnering with GGLeagues, we were able to set up and promote an introductory Rocket League during the stay-at-home order in the spring of 2020, giving participants of all ages an opportunity to engage from home.”

Sandoval received the award at the Special Districts Summit in Chicago on December 15.

ESports Program

The park district’s esports program has now expanded to include Madden20 and FIFA tournaments. Sandoval and his co-workers at the park district have been instrumental in helping other area park districts launch their own programs, taking part in conference calls to give guidance.

Additional Honors

Last year the Special Districts/Midwest Program honored Sandoval with two Technical Innovation Awards: the Operations Category award and the Citizens Category award. The Naperville Park District was the first park district to receive two of their innovation awards.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features

NEED VIDEO FOR YOUR MARKETING?

NCTV17 offers video production services.

cat2array(70) { [0]=> int(13781) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(13588) [8]=> int(13759) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11961) [16]=> int(12127) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(11111) [23]=> int(12126) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(6957) [32]=> int(12128) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(13774) [41]=> int(13) [42]=> int(18) [43]=> int(1036) [44]=> int(2663) [45]=> int(7053) [46]=> int(1714) [47]=> int(2657) [48]=> int(6494) [49]=> int(13317) [50]=> int(1233) [51]=> int(13595) [52]=> int(54) [53]=> int(1232) [54]=> int(32) [55]=> int(13773) [56]=> int(501) [57]=> int(33) [58]=> int(6733) [59]=> int(58) [60]=> int(38) [61]=> int(2) [62]=> int(375) [63]=> int(13777) [64]=> int(7) [65]=> int(13760) [66]=> int(13763) [67]=> int(42) [68]=> int(4) [69]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409