Naperville Park District Holding Grand Opening For New Outdoor Fitness Court

The Naperville Park District will hold a grand opening for its new Frontier Sports Complex Fitness Court on Thursday, June 16.

Outdoor Circuit-Training

The new workout spot is an outdoor circuit-training system, designed for teens and adults It’s located right next to the 95th Street Community Plaza at 3109 Cedar Drive.

The fitness court is one of about 250 that have been installed around the country as part of a national initiative launched by National Fitness Campaign. This is the first one in Naperville. The set up allows the user to utilize their own body weight to get a full workout, and is adaptable for all levels. Being outside, it’s free to the public, and can be paired with a fitness court app. According to the National Fitness Campaign website, it is designed to run the user through a “7 movements in 7 minutes” workout routine.

Grants And Sponsors Helped

The cost of the court installation along with equipment was covered in part by a $25,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign in partnership with the Illinois Park and Recreation Association, as well as a number of sponsor donations. Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush provided a $50,000 title sponsorship. StretchLab Naperville West, F3 Naperville, and the Law Firm of Rathbun, Cservenyak & Kozol also contributed.

“The Park District is grateful to our local sponsors who are supporting this new outdoor workout space for the community,” said Executive Director Brad Wilson in a press release. “We are pleased to be able to bring the Fitness Court to Frontier Sports Complex, adjacent to the 95th Street Community Plaza, where it adds another recreational activity to complement the playground, splash pad and connecting trails. At this location, families can find something fun to do for all ages.”

Grand Opening

The grand opening will kick off at 5 p.m., and will include remarks from park officials and guest speakers, as well as a ribbon cutting ceremony. There will also be giveaways while supplies last, and a demonstration of the fitness court equipment.

The timing of the opening was strategically set to line up on the same week as National Family Health and Fitness Day, which is the second Saturday in June.

